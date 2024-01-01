TABOO TOKEN | TABOO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TABOO TOKEN Quick Project Information
Taboo is a leading platform in the adult entertainment industry, leveraging blockchain technology by offering a vast collection of high-quality content and fostering a supportive community of content creators and consumers. The success of Taboo is attributed to its seasoned team of entrepreneurs, who bring over 50 years of experience in building, managing, and running multimillion-dollar web2 and web3 business endeavours. TABOO team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and upholding the highest standards in the industry. TABOO aims to create a unique and inclusive experience for all members of the Taboo community, making it the preferred destination for discerning adult entertainment consumers.You can find more information about TABOO TOKEN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TABOO Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenTABOO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenTABOO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,782,678,080