Sailwars is an NFT game that combines SLG strategy warfare, simulation management, plundering, PvP & PvE battles, and Alliance wars. The game is set in the backdrop of medieval warfare, where players can establish their own empires on the vast world, compete with other players for dominance, form alliances, participate in world wars, and strive to seize the ultimate "one piece." The gameplay of the game is similar to "Clash of Kings" (COK), where players can engage in resource collection, city construction, technological research, land expansion, and other methods to fully experience the charm of strategic gaming.