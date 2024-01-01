Sprint | SWP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Sprint Quick Project Information
SWP is the heart and soul of the Sprint project. As a utility token, it serves a multitude of purposes within the Sprint ecosystem. It's not just a digital asset; it's a key that unlocks a variety of features and opportunities. Whether you're participating in Move-to-Earn activities, staking in the DeFi zones, or trading in the NFT Marketplace, SWP is the currency that fuels your actions. Its versatility and integration into the platform make it an essential part of the user experience.You can find more information about Sprint history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SWP Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSWP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSWP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000