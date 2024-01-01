You can find more information about Game Verse history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Sword and Magic World (SWO) is a free-to-play MMORPG that combines fast action combat and immersive adventures in an open-world experience powered by Game Verse. Game Verse is a leading global GameFi and Metaverse platform founded by core members of KOSDAQ-listed company LongTu Korea. With a proven track record in publishing and developing blockchain gaming, Game Verse has established valuable partnerships with top game distribution channels such as Google, ONEstore, and Kakao. Moreover, Game Verse possesses abundant IP resources from various fields, which will be released as games through both Web2 and Web3 publishing methods. It aims to convert Web2 users to Web3, and its strong industry expertise and partnerships make it well-positioned to achieve this goal.