Game Verse | SWO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Game Verse Quick Project Information
Sword and Magic World (SWO) is a free-to-play MMORPG that combines fast action combat and immersive adventures in an open-world experience powered by Game Verse. Game Verse is a leading global GameFi and Metaverse platform founded by core members of KOSDAQ-listed company LongTu Korea. With a proven track record in publishing and developing blockchain gaming, Game Verse has established valuable partnerships with top game distribution channels such as Google, ONEstore, and Kakao. Moreover, Game Verse possesses abundant IP resources from various fields, which will be released as games through both Web2 and Web3 publishing methods. It aims to convert Web2 users to Web3, and its strong industry expertise and partnerships make it well-positioned to achieve this goal.You can find more information about Game Verse history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SWO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Game Verse (SWO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SWO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Game Verse or access MEXC SWO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Game Verse to gain higher income. Trade SWO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSWO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSWO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply120,000,000