Shita-kiri Suzume Quick Project Information

Shita-kiri Suzume (Suzume) is based on the traditional Japanese fable about a story of the tongue-cut sparrow. This story is based around the moral lessons of greed, friendship, and jealousy. Suzume is currently publicly available for trade. The intention of Suzume is to be a decentralized community-powered project and is centered around the meme token sphere of cryptocurrency pioneered by the likes of Doge and Shiba for mass adoption.
English name of the tokenSUZUME
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSUZUME
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000
