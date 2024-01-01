You can find more information about SUDO GOVERNANCE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The sudoswap AMM – or justsudoswapfor short – is a minimal, gas-efficient automated market maker (AMM) protocol that facilitates NFT-to-token swaps (and vice versa) using customizable bonding curves. sudoswap supports ERC721 NFTs, as well as all ETH and ERC20 tokens.