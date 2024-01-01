mexc
SUDO GOVERNANCE Quick Project Information

The sudoswap AMM – or justsudoswapfor short – is a minimal, gas-efficient automated market maker (AMM) protocol that facilitates NFT-to-token swaps (and vice versa) using customizable bonding curves. sudoswap supports ERC721 NFTs, as well as all ETH and ERC20 tokens.
Sudo Token

English name of the tokenSUDO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSUDO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply60,000,000
