SUDO GOVERNANCE | Sudo Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SUDO GOVERNANCE Quick Project Information
The sudoswap AMM – or justsudoswapfor short – is a minimal, gas-efficient automated market maker (AMM) protocol that facilitates NFT-to-token swaps (and vice versa) using customizable bonding curves. sudoswap supports ERC721 NFTs, as well as all ETH and ERC20 tokens.You can find more information about SUDO GOVERNANCE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Sudo Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSUDO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSUDO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply60,000,000