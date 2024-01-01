SUB | SUB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SUB Quick Project Information
Subsocial is a revolution in The Creator Economy, allowing creators to own and control their income sources. Subsocial's innovative blockchain-based monetization systems have unlocked new levels of creative freedom for visionaries worldwide, as their fans and communities provide direct feedback and financial support.You can find more information about SUB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SUB Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSUB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSUB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,003,956,633