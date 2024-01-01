Stacks | Stx Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Stacks Quick Project Information
Stacks is a Bitcoin Layer for smart contracts; it enables smart contracts and decentralized applications to use Bitcoin as an asset and settle transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain.You can find more information about Stacks history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSTX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSTX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,818,000,000