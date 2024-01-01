You can find more information about Stretch To Earn history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Satino emerges as a blockchain project that draws inspiration from the deep roots of Asian culture, blending this rich heritage with blockchain technology. Key features highlighted in the project including asian Culture-Centric, multi-sector utilization and universal adoption. SatinoToken ($STN) serves as the fundamental value carrier of the project. It facilitates value transfer and transaction fees among users.