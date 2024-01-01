Shell Trade | SS20 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Shell Trade Quick Project Information
Shell Trade is a pioneering protocol designed to seamlessly integrate the liquidity between Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana networks, facilitating fluid asset transfer and interoperability.You can find more information about Shell Trade history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SS20 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Shell Trade (SS20) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SS20
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Shell Trade or access MEXC SS20 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Shell Trade to gain higher income. Trade SS20 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSS20
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSS20
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply657,365,951.2