mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

SRT1 | SRT1 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

SRT1 Quick Project Information

Smart Rental Token is a service platform that refunds rental fees other than the initial cost of renting luxury cars or famous paintings through SRT DeFi.
You can find more information about SRT1 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SRT1 Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SRT1 (SRT1) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SRT1 on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SRT1 or access MEXC SRT1 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SRT1 to gain higher income. Trade SRT1 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSRT1
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSRT1
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000
SRT1 Price CalculatorHow to buy SRT1

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM