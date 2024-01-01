SpongeBob | SPONGE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SpongeBob Quick Project Information
$SPONGE is the community meme token that gets you ready to absorb the damp! Buy $SPONGE and join the greatest ever Bikini Bottom community under the sea.You can find more information about SpongeBob history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SPONGE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SpongeBob (SPONGE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SPONGE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SpongeBob or access MEXC SPONGE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SpongeBob to gain higher income. Trade SPONGE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSPONGE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSPONGE
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply40,400,000,000