SPGBB | SPGBB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SPGBB Quick Project Information
SpongeBob Coin will become the most powerful memecoin, the strongest leader of Bikini Bottom.You can find more information about SPGBB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SPGBB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SPGBB (SPGBB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SPGBB
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SPGBB or access MEXC SPGBB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SPGBB to gain higher income. Trade SPGBB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSPGBB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSPGBB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000