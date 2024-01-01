SPARTA1 | SPARTA1 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SPARTA1 Quick Project Information
Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This strong base of liquidity will be utilized to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol’s home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees.You can find more information about SPARTA1 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SPARTA1 Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSPARTA1
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000