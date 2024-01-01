Sonne Finance | Sonne Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Sonne Finance Quick Project Information
Sonne Finance is the first native decentralized lending protocol on Optimism for individuals, institutions and protocols to access financial services. It is a permissionless, open source and Optimistic protocol serving users on Optimism. Users can deposit their assets, use them as collateral and borrow against them.You can find more information about Sonne Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Sonne Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSONNE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSONNE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000