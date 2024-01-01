You can find more information about SOLS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

$SOLS was the first SPL-20 project to adopt LibrePlex inscriptions. Within hours of the launch on 22 November 2023, 21,000 $SOLS tokens were generated by thousands of individual inscribers - a diversity made possible by the LibrePlex fair launch protocol. $SOLS are currently trading on all major NFT marketplaces. Making use of a Solana-native two-way bridge, $SOLS can now be converted into SPL tokens (and back!) enabling access to the wider DeFi ecosystem including CEXes, DEXes, and LP providers.Please note that the same name exists for this project, this cryptocurrency's contract addressis:https://solscan.io/token/2wme8EVkw8qsfSk2B3QeX4S64ac6wxHPXb3GrdckEkio, please be careful to distinguish.