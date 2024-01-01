SolarX | SOLARX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SolarX Quick Project Information
The SolarX project represents an exciting development in the world of cryptocurrency and green energy, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to environmental sustainability. By leveraging renewable energy sources and the latest mining hardware, SolarX has the potential to be a game-changer in the crypto industry, paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.You can find more information about SolarX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SOLARX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SolarX (SOLARX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SOLARX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SolarX or access MEXC SOLARX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SolarX to gain higher income. Trade SOLARX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSOLARX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOLARX
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply700,000,000