The $SOBER token is a community-driven memecoin operating on the Solana Blockchain. As the era of Ethereum-based memecoins wanes, a new era for Solana memecoins is dawning. Every thriving ecosystem requires a strong community project and a captivating memecoin. With Ethereum's decline and Solana's ascent, the demand for a robust memecoin project has never been greater.You can find more information about Solabrador history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSOBER
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOBER
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply999,998,098.12