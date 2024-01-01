SITY | SITY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SITY Quick Project Information
Versity is designed as a virtual environment for real estate that's closely linked to the actual world. This platform aims to provide an engaging experience where users can really envision themselves in their potential new homes. They can explore different settings, tailor properties to their liking, and communicate directly with real estate professionals, all within this digital space. This approach intends to make the process of buying property more efficient by removing the usual constraints associated with physical distance and scheduling.
Within this virtual world, the Sity token plays a central role. It is used as the primary means of exchange for all transactions, making it an integral part of Versity metaverse's economy, which is designed to mirror real-world operations but in a virtual landscape.You can find more information about SITY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SITY Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSITY
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenSITY
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000