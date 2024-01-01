PEPE | PEPE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative ShibaCumGMElonKishuTurboAssFlokiMoon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.You can find more information about PEPE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenPEPE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPEPE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,690,000,000,000