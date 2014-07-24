Ethereum,Ether | ETH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Ethereum,Ether Quick Project Information
Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference.You can find more information about Ethereum,Ether history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ETH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ethereum,Ether (ETH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ETH
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ethereum,Ether or access MEXC ETH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ethereum,Ether to gain higher income. Trade ETH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenETH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token以太坊
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2014-07-24
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.35 USDT
Max Supply96,311,500