Bitcoin | BTC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin Quick Project Information
Bitcoin is a digital asset and a payment system invented by Satoshi Nakamoto who published a related paper in 2008 and released it as open-source software in 2009. The system featured as peer-to-peer; users can transact directly without an intermediary.You can find more information about Bitcoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BTC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBTC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token比特幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2008-11-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0025 USDT
Max Supply21,000,000