AiAkita | AIAKITA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AiAkita Quick Project Information
The Ai World that brings together the power of AI and the excitement of cryptocurrency. Our project is dedicated to exploring the possibilities of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology and we believe that they can create a world of opportunities. Join us on this journey and discover the potential of AiAkita - the ultimate Ai Token for the future.You can find more information about AiAkita history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AIAKITA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AiAkita (AIAKITA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIAKITA
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AiAkita or access MEXC AIAKITA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AiAkita to gain higher income. Trade AIAKITA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIAKITA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply314,159,265,358,979,000