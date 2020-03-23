Solana | SOL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Solana Quick Project Information
Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale.You can find more information about Solana history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSOL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-03-23
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply488,627,736.54