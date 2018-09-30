USD Coin | USDC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
USD Coin Quick Project Information
USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.You can find more information about USD Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
USDC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold USD Coin (USDC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade USDC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy USD Coin or access MEXC USDC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on USD Coin to gain higher income. Trade USDC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUSDC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUSDC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-09-30
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price1 USDT
Max Supply