SIMU | SIM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SIMU Quick Project Information
Simu is an immersive, open-world metaverse experience that aims to redefine how humanity engages with virtual worlds. Built on the BNB chain, Simu utilizes Unreal Engine 5 and zero-knowledge proof technology to create a decentralized, photorealistic experience. The metaverse begins in the bustling city of Tokyo, offering a diverse range of micro-experiences. Simu's first release, Wheels Racing, is a win-to-earn racing game, providing real rewards for players. Simu is a community-owned metaverse, where profits are redistributed to its citizens.You can find more information about SIMU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SIM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SIMU (SIM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SIM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SIMU or access MEXC SIM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SIMU to gain higher income. Trade SIM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSIM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSIM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply80,000,000