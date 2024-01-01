You can find more information about SIMU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Simu is an immersive, open-world metaverse experience that aims to redefine how humanity engages with virtual worlds. Built on the BNB chain, Simu utilizes Unreal Engine 5 and zero-knowledge proof technology to create a decentralized, photorealistic experience. The metaverse begins in the bustling city of Tokyo, offering a diverse range of micro-experiences. Simu's first release, Wheels Racing, is a win-to-earn racing game, providing real rewards for players. Simu is a community-owned metaverse, where profits are redistributed to its citizens.