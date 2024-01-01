SolFarm | SFARM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SolFarm Quick Project Information
Welcome to the digital farm game on SOLFARM, where every blade of grass sprouting becomes an exciting money-making opportunity. With SOLFARM, you can mine coins, expand your farm, and create unique NFTs with each success.You can find more information about SolFarm history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SFARM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SolFarm (SFARM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SFARM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SolFarm or access MEXC SFARM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SolFarm to gain higher income. Trade SFARM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSFARM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSFARM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000