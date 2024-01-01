Rangers Protocol | Rpg Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Rangers Protocol Quick Project Information
Rangers Protocol is the backbone of a Web3 Engine for creating immersive Web3 applications. It minimizes the development difficulty for Web3 developers and maximizes the user experience of its Web3 applications. Rangers Protocol provides comprehensive infrastructures for efficient complex-app development, successful cross-chain and mass distribution, diverse in-app NFT and DeFi features, and more. Through its full EVM-compatibility, strategic industry partnerships and its curated all-in-one IDE, Rangers Protocol supports AAA and indie developers to succeed in the Web3 world.
Rpg Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRPG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRPG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000