You can find more information about GROK AI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

GRŌK AI, the cryptocurrency with a twist of humor and a dash of rebelliousness, is here to redefine the meme coin game. Named after the legendary AI from "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," GRŌK AI brings a fresh, witty, and tech-savvy approach to the world of crypto.