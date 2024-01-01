You can find more information about ROCO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

ROCO is a decentralized GAMEFI platform which provides blockchain services to game developers, content creators and player communities through the blockchain network. Roco developed on AVAX network for using in Roco Finance’s own game ecosystem and partner games. Roco Finance plans to drive the evolution of online gaming with targeted industry focused solutions to help promising gaming projects reach their full potential.