The Reelon project aims to revolutionize the field of 3D rendering by leveraging a decentralized GPU processing model. With the increasing demand for GPU compute power in both current 3D rendering tasks and emerging 3D applications, Reelon provides near real-time rendering capabilities. By utilizing idle GPU compute capability and rewarding GPU providers, Reelon improves render speed for artists while reducing costs and increasing scalability.