You can find more information about REVV history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

REVV is the ERC-20 utility token that serves as the primary currency in branded motorsports blockchain games developed and published by Animoca Brands, including F1® Delta Time and upcoming titles based on MotoGP and Formula E. REVV is designed to enable true digital ownership of game assets, giving players freedom and control over in-game property - most of which is tokenized.