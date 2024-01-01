RektARB | REKT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RektARB Quick Project Information
At REKT, we believe that investing should be thrilling ,not boring. That’s why we created a token that’s designed for people who want to take risks, have fun and maybe even get a little bit reketed along the way.You can find more information about RektARB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
REKT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold RektARB (REKT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade REKT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy RektARB or access MEXC REKT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on RektARB to gain higher income. Trade REKT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenREKT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenREKT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,000,000,000,000