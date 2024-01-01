REAP | REAP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
REAP Quick Project Information
Releap Protocol is a decentralized social graph where creators can publish their content as a set of NFTs to be discovered, enjoyed and traded on chain.You can find more information about REAP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
REAP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold REAP (REAP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade REAP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy REAP or access MEXC REAP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on REAP to gain higher income. Trade REAP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenREAP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenREAP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply800,000,000