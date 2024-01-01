RabbitX | RBX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RabbitX Quick Project Information
RabbitX is a global permissionless perpetual exchange built on Starknet. RabbitX is building the most secure and liquid global derivatives network, giving you 24/7 access to global markets anywhere in the world, with 20x leverage.You can find more information about RabbitX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RBX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold RabbitX (RBX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RBX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy RabbitX or access MEXC RBX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on RabbitX to gain higher income. Trade RBX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRBX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRBX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000