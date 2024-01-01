mexc
RabbitX Quick Project Information

RabbitX is a global permissionless perpetual exchange built on Starknet. RabbitX is building the most secure and liquid global derivatives network, giving you 24/7 access to global markets anywhere in the world, with 20x leverage.
RBX Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenRBX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRBX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
