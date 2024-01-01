You can find more information about Rainbow Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Rainbow Token (RBW) is the primary value and governance token for the Crypto Unicorns game. Holders will be able to utilize these tokens in a variety of ways including; - Stake to vote on DAO governance and earn staking rewards - Purchase high-value boosters, items, and materials from the Rainbow Marketplace - Breed and evolve Unicorns