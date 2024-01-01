Rainbow Token | RBW Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Rainbow Token Quick Project Information
Rainbow Token (RBW) is the primary value and governance token for the Crypto Unicorns game. Holders will be able to utilize these tokens in a variety of ways including; - Stake to vote on DAO governance and earn staking rewards - Purchase high-value boosters, items, and materials from the Rainbow Marketplace - Breed and evolve UnicornsYou can find more information about Rainbow Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RBW Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Rainbow Token (RBW) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RBW
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Rainbow Token or access MEXC RBW and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Rainbow Token to gain higher income. Trade RBW futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRBW
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRBW
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000