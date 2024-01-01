RatsDAO | RAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RatsDAO Quick Project Information
ratsDAO is initiated by a group of loyal users and $rats whales within the rats community. It aims to support the development of rats inscription and get it known by every crypto holder. ratsDAO aims to encouraging more cryptocurrency users to embrace BRC-20 and rats inscription. Finally, to be the NBest DAO of BRC-20 inscriptions.You can find more information about RatsDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RAT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000,000