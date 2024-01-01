Rambox | RAM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Rambox Quick Project Information
Rambox will focus on exploring all aspects of AI commercialization in the digital technology domain, with the mission of building the world's strongest, most simplified stable investment income platform. Currently, it is concentrating on NFTfi, derivatives, public chain funds, and other liquidity service providers, leveraging AI-powered automated investment strategies.
In the future, Rambox will prioritize the development of NFTfi and modular public chain infrastructure.You can find more information about Rambox history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RAM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRAM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRAM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,000,000,000