Rambox will focus on exploring all aspects of AI commercialization in the digital technology domain, with the mission of building the world's strongest, most simplified stable investment income platform. Currently, it is concentrating on NFTfi, derivatives, public chain funds, and other liquidity service providers, leveraging AI-powered automated investment strategies. In the future, Rambox will prioritize the development of NFTfi and modular public chain infrastructure.