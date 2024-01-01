QUINT | QUINT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
QUINT Quick Project Information
The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, is a first-of-its-kind token with unique real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury through the power of metaverse.You can find more information about QUINT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
QUINT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold QUINT (QUINT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade QUINT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy QUINT or access MEXC QUINT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on QUINT to gain higher income. Trade QUINT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenQUINT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenQUINT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply800,000,000