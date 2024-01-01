You can find more information about Qoodo.io history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Qoodo is an innovative platform integrating blockchain and AI technologies, providing businesses with a secure and user-friendly solution for compliance workflows, performance, and product tracking while boosting efficiency with gamification. Covering domains from food safety to workplace standards, Qoodo's adaptable ecosystem supports quality management across various industries, offering comprehensive features that empower users to efficiently organize data for enterprise and personal tasks.