Playermon was conceptualized to become the next leading play-to-earn NFT game in the blockchain game industry through a 10-year roadmap with focus on growth and long-term stability. It is a boundless play-to-earn NFT game where anyone can explore and battle in the universe with their favorite space companions called Playermons. This is a game that is accessible to everyone with low entry costs, and provides the ability to generate income based on creativity and “playformance”. This project aims to empower the Playermon community of creators, players, and investors.