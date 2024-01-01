Pyrin | PYI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pyrin Quick Project Information
PYRIN, a decentralized Kaspa fork integrated with Blake3, combines BlockDAG and GhostDAG with innovative Smart Contracts, ensuring scalable and instant transactions with low fees and introduces a groundbreaking resource-managing Proof-of-Work (PAIW).You can find more information about Pyrin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PYI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pyrin (PYI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PYI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pyrin or access MEXC PYI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pyrin to gain higher income. Trade PYI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPYI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPYI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply882,613,435