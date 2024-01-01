You can find more information about PsuBi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

PsuB is a Klaytn-based token named after the front letter of the Payment Swap Utility Board. It is a payment token that deposits value to ensure safety and uses the pay system at a fixed price through collateral and is a utility token that supports operations on platforms such as NFT Marketplace. PsuB forms a circular ecosystem structure between Payments NFT Marketplace online commerce with its own wallet as a hub.