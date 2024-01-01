PsuBi | PSUB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PsuBi Quick Project Information
PsuB is a Klaytn-based token named after the front letter of the Payment Swap Utility Board. It is a payment token that deposits value to ensure safety and uses the pay system at a fixed price through collateral and is a utility token that supports operations on platforms such as NFT Marketplace. PsuB forms a circular ecosystem structure between Payments NFT Marketplace online commerce with its own wallet as a hub.You can find more information about PsuBi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PSUB Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPSUB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPSUB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,800,000,000