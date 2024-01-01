POOLX | POOLX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
POOLX Quick Project Information
Poolz is a swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.You can find more information about POOLX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
POOLX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPOOLX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPOOLX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,500,000