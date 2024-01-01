Pokemon | POKEMON Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pokemon Quick Project Information
Welcome to Pokemon, a cryptocurrency project that combines the magic of Pokemon with the potential of meme coins. In this enchanting digital world, we invite you to embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure.You can find more information about Pokemon history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
POKEMON Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pokemon (POKEMON) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade POKEMON
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pokemon or access MEXC POKEMON and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pokemon to gain higher income. Trade POKEMON futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPOKEMON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPOKEMON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,000,000,000,000,000