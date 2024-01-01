mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

MinePlex | PLEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

MinePlex Quick Project Information

MinePlex is a new-generation digital ecosystem that emerged to satisfy the demand for more advanced, modern payment solutions. The project has developed its own CrossFi technology (Cross Finance), which is based on the synthesis of the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.
You can find more information about MinePlex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PLEX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MinePlex (PLEX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PLEX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MinePlex or access MEXC PLEX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MinePlex to gain higher income. Trade PLEX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPLEX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenPLEX
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply414,720,000
PLEX Price CalculatorHow to buy MinePlex

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM