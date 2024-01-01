mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Pizza | PIZZA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Pizza Quick Project Information

Discover the flavor of innovation with Pizza Token - where the zest of pizza meets the revolution of Bitcoin. Join us in celebrating the iconic moment when 10,000 BTC bought a slice of history. Savor the slice of digital transformation!
You can find more information about Pizza history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PIZZA Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pizza (PIZZA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PIZZA on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pizza or access MEXC PIZZA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pizza to gain higher income. Trade PIZZA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPIZZA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPIZZA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
PIZZA Price CalculatorHow to buy Pizza

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM