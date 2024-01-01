PIRI | PIRI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PIRI Quick Project Information
Pirichain introduces a new environment to further advance the increasingly mainstream blockchain technology. With its simple and adaptable ecosystem, Pirichain enables users to securely store and analyse data, create personalised ecosystems, and make data-driven decisions. In essence, this platform provides a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates with external environments such as APIs and web services, meeting individual and corporate needs. It allows crypto investors, Web3 developers, companies, or public technology units to effortlessly establish their own ecosystems compared to other blockchains. It transforms blockchain technology from being solely a financial instrument into an automation infrastructure that can be utilised across almost all industries.You can find more information about PIRI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PIRI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PIRI (PIRI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PIRI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PIRI or access MEXC PIRI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PIRI to gain higher income. Trade PIRI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPIRI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPIRI
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000