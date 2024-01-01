You can find more information about PIRI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Pirichain introduces a new environment to further advance the increasingly mainstream blockchain technology. With its simple and adaptable ecosystem, Pirichain enables users to securely store and analyse data, create personalised ecosystems, and make data-driven decisions. In essence, this platform provides a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates with external environments such as APIs and web services, meeting individual and corporate needs. It allows crypto investors, Web3 developers, companies, or public technology units to effortlessly establish their own ecosystems compared to other blockchains. It transforms blockchain technology from being solely a financial instrument into an automation infrastructure that can be utilised across almost all industries.