Pendulum | Pendulum Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pendulum Quick Project Information
Pendulum is an interoperable blockchain that aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the DeFi ecosystem. The network leverages a forex-optimized smart contract DeFi network, which allows for the seamless integration of traditional finance services with DeFi applications.You can find more information about Pendulum history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Pendulum Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPENDULUM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPENDULUM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply160,000,000