Payslink Quick Project Information
PAYSLINK TOKEN (PAYS) is a payment link platform using blockchain technology that aims to allow users to buy cryptocurrency, invest in cryptocurrency, use cryptocurrency for daily transactions with the interface simple and seamless. The company aims to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies for general consumers. The PAYS token is the cryptocurrency that the network uses for transactions.You can find more information about Payslink history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenPAYS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPAYS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply90,000,000